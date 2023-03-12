LawCall
One person dead in early Sunday morning shooting in Pensacola

FOX10 Breaking News
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST
PENSACOLA. Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“One man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of 2370 N. Palafox St. At 1:45 a.m. Officers responded to a call of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found a male that appeared to be shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A motive for the shootings remains unclear. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, but the police department is asking anyone with information to call.

Please contact Detective Skipper at 850-346-7293 with any information regarding the shooting, or contact Crime Stoppers line at 850-433-STOP, or send the information via the P3 App on any smartphone.”

