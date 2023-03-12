FIRST ALERT: Storms through the morning, cooler air on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A line of thunderstorms is expected to move southeast across Central Alabama through 7 a.m. These storms may contain a risk for damaging winds up to 60 mph, and a couple of tornadoes are also possible. The threat for damaging winds up to 60 mph and a couple of tornadoes will continue through noon today as the line of storms moves across Interstate 85 into Southeast Alabama.

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 3/12/23 (WBRC)

Rain will continue with some storms through the morning with activity decreasing by noon. Some stronger storms may redevelop in areas to the south and east during the afternoon. The primary concern continues to be damaging winds and hail. High temperatures will be around 70.

Then, temperatures may fall below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning across northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures below freezing will become more widespread Tuesday night across northern and eastern portions of Central Alabama.

Freezing temperatures can be expected for the northern half of the area Tuesday morning, and for nearly all the area Wednesday morning. With stronger winds frost should only be an issue in sheltered locations. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with lighter winds, frost is expected for all of the area. By Wednesday night an area of high pressure will remain to our east resulting in a warmer, more southerly wind flow and a warming trend through the end of the week.

The next weather system approaches the region by the end of the week with another cold front moving into the region Friday night through the beginning of the weekend bringing a chance for another round of rain by week’s end.

