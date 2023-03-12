EMS official shares how ambulance companies protect vehicles from theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EMS officials say the number of ambulance thefts seems to be increasing so more companies are adding extra safety precautions to their vehicles.

“The number of ambulances being stolen, especially in the Birmingham metropolitan area, seems to be on the increase,” said Brent Dierking, NorthStar EMS Director. “Securing the vehicle when it’s left unattended is really of the utmost importance because not only do we need to make sure that if a call comes in, you have a vehicle that’s there and you can jump in to respond to the emergency, but we’re also trying to protect the lifesaving equipment in the back of the ambulance.”

Dierking says an ambulance with all its equipment could cost at least $100,000.

“Certainly the easiest way of securing your vehicle, not just an ambulance but any vehicle if it’s going to be unattended, is once you get out of the vehicle, simply lock it.”

When on an emergency call though, Dierking says first responders still need easy access inside.

“So we leave it running but we can lock the vehicle and if someone has to run back and forth to the vehicle to get certain pieces of equipment, then there is a button hidden -- a couple buttons hidden -- that you can push to have easy access back into the vehicle,” he explained.

Ambulances without secret buttons sometimes have multiple key fobs.

If someone does happen to get inside, that’s where extra precautions come into place like GPS tracking systems and anti-theft devices.

“Once they were to put that ambulance in gear, it will automatically shut the ambulance off so that helps prevent the ambulance from being stolen at that point,” said Dierking.

He adds that it’s up to EMS companies to drive home the importance of locking and securing the ambulances, just like you would your own car.

Dierking says they feel fortunate at NorthStar to have never had an ambulance stolen.

