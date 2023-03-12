Deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department is reporting a vehicle found in Shades Creek near Lakeshore Parkway and Interstate 65 this afternoon.

Homewood PD officers responded to the location and discovered a deceased male. It appears the vehicle may have left the roadway and wrecked in the creek.

Officers are currently on the scene. Further investigation will be conducted once the car is removed from the creek and can be inspected.

This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

