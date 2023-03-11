YMCA of Greater Birmingham offering free lifeguard training for 1500 people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is committed to training 1500 lifeguards absolutely free to keep pools open this summer.

It’s in response to the national lifeguard shortage that forced plenty of local pools to close early or remain closed altogether in recent years. YMCA leaders say finding lifeguards remains a problem and offering free certifications can hopefully become a solution.

“We estimate that there’s about 1500 less lifeguards in Birmingham than what there was previously,” said Jude Dooley, the chief operating officer for YMCA. “During the height of COVID, our ability to get lifeguards was a dramatic challenge. It’s still a challenge today.”

He says last year they were forced to close pools early in the season because of a lack of lifeguards, so this year they’re doing something about it.

“We don’t want the cost to be the reason why somebody chooses not to become a lifeguard,” said Dooley. “We are doing this at our cost.”

While lifeguard training can cost between $250-$400, they are offering it for free whether or not students plan to work at the YMCA.

“So the hope is by securing 1500 lifeguards for Greater Birmingham, pools don’t have to close or a pool is never faced with the challenge of whether or not they should open without a lifeguard because that just puts the community and swimmers at risk,” Dooley explained.

He adds that lifeguards are essential to summer fun and summer safety. They could be the reason someone is saved from an emergency situation.

“I think it’s important for lifeguards, especially in our public places, to be available and there,” said Dooley. “We want as many people being outside and active as possible. It’s our duty to make sure those bodies of water are safe.”

You must be at least 15 years old on or before the last day of class to be certified.

The YMCA also has a variety of class days and times across all branches available so you can pick what works with your schedule. For more information and to register, click here.

