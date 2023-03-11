Walker Co. Sheriff responds to comments on Facebook page about death of Anthony Mitchell

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is responding to posts made from the agency’s Facebook page concerning the death of Anthony Mitchell.

Comments like the ones in the image above were made by an administrator of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook early Friday morning.

One of the comments, for example, said: “We try to help people, always have, and baseless claims from lawyers that have no idea what happens is not the truth.”

WBRC reached out to Sheriff Nick Smith about the comments. We were told the comments were not an official statement from the agency, and the person who made the comments was an admin of the page, but has since been removed.

The statement we received from Sheriff Smith about these Facebook comments is below:

“This was not an official statement from my office. The comment was made by an admin on the departmental Facebook page who has since been removed. This has been a stressful time for everyone involved with death threats and promises of violence being made to employees across various divisions within our department and their families, including their children. While we expect our employees to conduct themselves in a manner that rises above that negativity, our employees are still human and everyone processes stress differently. The time will come for my office to make a formal statement, and I’m looking forward to being able to make that statement.”

