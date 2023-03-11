LawCall
USDA proposes changes to school meals

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School meals could look and taste different in the future.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing changes to what your kids are eating during school hours.

Those changes include cutting down on sugar and salt in hopes of making school meals healthier.

Nutrition plays an important role in academic success, and many children across Alabama eat most of their meals during the school day.

That’s why the USDA is considering changes to make school meals healthier.

“USDA sets the nutrition standards for the school meals that our kids eat both breakfast and lunch and the last time that we set standards up was in the 2010, 2012 time range. So, it’s time now to update them to reflect the latest dietary guidelines,” said USDA Deputy Undersecretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services, Stacy Dean.

Dean said sugar and sodium will be the focus of the proposed changes.

“The latest dietary guidelines call for us to reduce sugar in our diets. There’s quite a bit of it, and as a mom, I definitely see that, as well as continuing to make progress on sodium,” Dean explained.

She said the goal is to make small changes initially like opting for yogurt and cereal with lower sugar content and increasing whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

But she said the challenge is making foods that are both nutritious and tasty.

“We’ve got a really tough audience here, which is kids, right? And so, we want to make sure that they’re going to eat as well because, of course, if they don’t consume the food, they don’t have the nutrition. So, there’s a lot to balance here,” Dean said.

But Dean said the USDA won’t make the changes without your input.

“Any member of the public can give us feedback. We really want to hear, of course, from parents and from kids, right? They have some of the biggest stake in the changes that we’re looking to make,” Dean said.

Dean said the school feeding program has 19,000 school districts in it, so it’s important that any changes the USDA makes be gradual with the goal of implementing those changes during the 2024/2025 school year.

If you’d like to weigh in on those proposed changes, head to: Comment Request on Proposed Rule: Child Nutrition Programs - Revisions to Meal Patterns Consistent with the 2020 DGAs | Food and Nutrition Service (usda.gov).

