Trees toppling after rain could be safety threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain could return this weekend, and when the ground is saturated, the trees in your yard could be a threat to your home and safety.

In just the past two weeks, at least three people have died from falling trees in the South. Experts say the right amount of wind force can knock any tree over, healthy or otherwise.

Still, it’s good to be aware of what’s considered a healthy tree. For large trees it’s important to be able to see the tree from top to bottom.

Look at where the tree emerges from the soil, look up and all around the trunk, the limbs, and the branches.

If your tree has a nice green top, that’s an indication it’s in good shape.

If you start to see a lot of dead wood in your tree, you’ll often see fungus, mushrooms, or fruiting bodies emerging from the wood.

Colin Conner, Parks and Maintenance Manager for the city of Hoover, said that’s when you know it’s time to cut that tree down before it becomes hazardous.

“The larger the tree is, the more risk it can present just from the standpoint of the damage it can cause,” Conner said. “So, understanding the structural health of that big tree you have in your yard is critical.”

If you are unsure about your trees, call a professional who has an ISA certification, or you can call a municipal forester to help.

