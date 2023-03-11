A tracking system coming to Anniston City Schools’ new buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with Anniston City Schools approved a new way to keep children safe on school buses.

The school system will be entering a 3-year contract with First Student Incorporated, adding more safety and technology to their buses.

Starting next school year, the district will be able to monitor students are getting on and off buses.

“Knowing that our students are monitored,” says LaToya Campbell the Director of Federal Programs and Transportation with Anniston City Schools. “That they are safe. That is going to be a huge relief to the parents and district leaders.”

More than 1,000 students use buses in the school district every day. Now, they will be required to show ID cards before they can ride.

“Those cards will also allow us to identify when students are on the wrong route or trying to get on the wrong route,” says Campbell, “Or if a student has been removed from buses, they won’t be allowed to get on the bus.”

These buses will also give parents the ability to know where their child is during each ride.

“They have an app that will allow parents to see in real-time where the bus is. It will also allow them to know when buses are running late or when they will be arriving late,” says Campbell.

Along with these improvements, the buses will have upgraded safety features.

“All buses will have Wi-Fi along with video and audio capabilities,” says Campbell. “A driver safety system that allows our vendor to monitor driving habits such as braking. Speed and it allows them to be able to perform professional development”

All of the new buses will be set to roll when the new school year starts this August. The system will spend about $2 million, but Campbell says this is already a part of their annual budget

