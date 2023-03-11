Tony Mitchell’s family says ‘he deserved to live’ after he died in police custody

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawsuits surrounding the death of Anthony “Tony” Mitchell continue and WBRC is now hearing from Mitchell’s family.

Maranda Mitchell -Gutzmer tells WBRC that recent Facebook comments from the Walker County Sheriff’s office felt like a punch in the gut.

“Being blamed ultimately for his demise by the sheriff’s office, just a gut punch,” she said.

Mitchell -Gutzmer said her family is struggling to grieve her older brother’s death, because they still don’t know exactly what happened to him.

“He was selling cars and he loved it, because his whole job is talking to people, and people loved talking to Tony,” Mitchell-Gutzmer said. “He fell into addiction, but it wasn’t who he was his whole life, it wasn’t who he was. He was a jokester.”

Mitchell-Gutzmer said on January 12th, her family called 911 for a welfare check on Tony after he made some concerning statements.

“They asked if we should send an ambulance and my cousin said ‘yeah, I think that’s a good idea.’ He needed medical treatment,” she said.

The Walker County Sheriff’s office said Mitchell pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running into some nearby woods, deputies then arrested Tony. Mitchell-Gutzmer said next she got a call from her mother, who told her what had happened during the welfare check.

“My mom was like ‘they’re taking him to jail and they told me they would get medical care for him.’ So, my mom was like ‘well they said they would get him help’, so she thought he was okay at that point.”

She said it wasn’t until a friend told her that she saw posts on Facebook about his arrest. “I saw the photo,” Mitchell- Gutzmer said. “Everyone knows the photo I’m talking about. He is like emaciated and his face is like covered in black and the officers are just staring at him. That is the last picture I saw of him and it was just awful. That didn’t have to be public. They could have posted his mugshot later if they wanted to identify someone who committed a crime. They were intentional about it and they wanted to embarrass him and they wanted to humiliate him.”

She said she never heard from her brother while he was inside the jail for two weeks.

“I think my mom heard from the sheriff once or twice,” she said.

Mitchell-Gutzmer said the sheriff’s department called her cousin to alert her family Mitchell was being taken to the hospital, but she said they never got a clear answer on why he needed to go.

“They said ‘oh, he was a little off this morning, he looked a little peckish,” she said. “Something like that. I don’t even know what that means. That just doesn’t sound right in the first place. He looked a little off in the picture they posted when they arrested him, so why wasn’t he evaluated then?”

She said doctors at the hospital couldn’t provide her family much answers and it wasn’t until they got his medical records that they got some information.

“The nurses even said to my mom “please don’t touch the body, because the investigator needs to take photographs,” Mitchell- Gutzmer said. “I was like ‘something is off here’. Once I got those records, it was even more telling that this what not what we were lead to believe it was. Why was he 72 degrees? Why was he pulseless, that doesn’t just happen.”

Videos of Mitchell inside the jail before his death have now leaked and his watching her brother inside the jail is heartbreaking and she wished he had gotten to a hospital sooner.

“It’s incredibly hard to watch them,” she said. “They have no sense of urgency. He’s clearly not okay. The way they are tossing his body around, it’s like they didn’t even see him as a human being. He was a person you know, and he deserved to be properly adjudicated through the system, he deserved to live.”

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office denies Mitchell’s family’s claims. Attorney’s for the department said the snippets of the video do not paint the whole picture. Click here for more on their response.

The Walker County coroner tells WBRC it could still be a few more weeks before an autopsy report comes back.

