Shelby County Sheriff’s Office getting creative to boost recruiting numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement staffing remains a challenge for agencies all across the country.

Now the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is getting creative to try and get you interested in a career in law enforcement.

They have partnered with a videography group to try and show deputies are more than just a badge. Their first commercial and social push began back in December, but recruiting numbers haven’t rose like they hoped.

“We see law enforcement agencies across the country facing the same challenges with recruitment and retention,” said Shelby County Chief Deputy Officer Clay Hammac.

Right now, the Sheriff’s office is looking to fill more than ten positions.

“We have nine openings in our jail, four openings on the road, and the good news that we are continuing to share with all our neighboring communities is that we are hiring. Come see us.”

Hammac believes this is a great opportunity for those seeking a career and stresses that even those without experience are welcome to apply.

“A nineteen year old with no life experience, no experience to bring to the table, come to us as jail deputy we will start you at twenty two dollars and forty cents an hour.”

But are you the ideal candidate for the job?

“If you have a desire to serve, not only to serve but to sacrificially serve. If you have a desire to protect those who can’t protect themselves, if you have a desire to see justice is served for families of victims who deserve justice then you have a heart for this job.”

A starting deputy with no experience will start out making twenty six dollars and fifty four cents an hour. Chief Deputy Hammac says there are other incentives that can be stacked on top of that. If you want to apply you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.