Hoover Met stadium making improvements

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Met is in line for some much-needed upgrades.

On Monday, the Hoover City Council voted to borrow $15 million for these improvements. The city is looking at redesigning the parking lot, updating parts of the stadium seating and upgrading concession stands.

Mayor Frank Brocato said other improvements will include a new ticket entry gate and a partial boardwalk area.

“So that money will be dedicated to making improvements that will improve the fan experience and will improve the experience for those players that come and put on a great show for us during that week,” Brocato said.

The SEC is here for another 2 years, and the city is currently negotiating an extended contract.

“What we will do with the stadium will be tied to how long they want to make a commitment to Hoover,” Brocato said. “So, it’s kind of a partnership that we are working on, and that will unfold, I’m certain, over the next few months, exactly how long they are going to be here.”

The city’s goal is to meet the needs of the SEC.

City leaders said having the tournament in Hoover would bring many visitors to the city, creating a huge economic impact.

