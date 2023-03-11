LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover Met stadium making improvements

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Met is in line for some much-needed upgrades.

On Monday, the Hoover City Council voted to borrow $15 million for these improvements. The city is looking at redesigning the parking lot, updating parts of the stadium seating and upgrading concession stands.

Mayor Frank Brocato said other improvements will include a new ticket entry gate and a partial boardwalk area.

“So that money will be dedicated to making improvements that will improve the fan experience and will improve the experience for those players that come and put on a great show for us during that week,” Brocato said.

The SEC is here for another 2 years, and the city is currently negotiating an extended contract.

“What we will do with the stadium will be tied to how long they want to make a commitment to Hoover,” Brocato said. “So, it’s kind of a partnership that we are working on, and that will unfold, I’m certain, over the next few months, exactly how long they are going to be here.”

The city’s goal is to meet the needs of the SEC.

City leaders said having the tournament in Hoover would bring many visitors to the city, creating a huge economic impact.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Source: WBRC video
Lawsuit rules against Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

A tree fell on a home located at the intersection of Rand Street and Rivercrest Drive in Cape...
Trees toppling after rain could be safety threat
First Alert Weather Afternoon Update 3/10/23
First Alert: Partly cloudy night with a chilly start Saturday morning
Source: WBRC Video
Toppling trees
Source: WBRC Video
Anniston school bus tracking system