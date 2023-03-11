LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide investigation involving infant happening in Birmingham

Infant homicide in Birmingham
Infant homicide in Birmingham(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is now investigating a homicide that happened March 9.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., staff at Children’s Hospital of Alabama pronounced the victim, a 4-month-old baby, deceased.

The victim was brought in unresponsive by private vehicle from her home in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. No formal charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing case and the story will be updated when new information is available.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
One dead after head-on collision on I-22
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Birmingham late Friday morning.
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Birmingham
A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman.
Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

Authorities have identified the victims as Donna A. Casey, 59, and a passenger, Barbara C....
2 Oneonta women killed, 3-year-old injured in crash
Source: WBRC Video
Tony Mitchell’s family says ‘he deserved to live’ after he died in police custody
The Sheriff’s Department received calls of two people shot in the area of Highway 278 East...
2 men shot in Etowah County Friday night
A chilly start, but temps warm up this afternoon.
First Alert: Mostly sunny Saturday; threat of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, evening