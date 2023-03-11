First Alert: Chilly start, threat of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a threat of severe thunderstorms across the entire region tomorrow afternoon and evening. The area with the greatest threat is generally along and south of Interstate 20. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures may fall below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning across northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures below freezing will become more widespread Tuesday night across North and East Alabama.

This morning there could be a few areas with patches of frost but the frost will last only for a couple of hours. A cold front which passed through the region will move north as a warm front as an area of deep low pressure develops over The Plains States. Conditions will be dry for most of the day with increasing clouds through the afternoon with the possibility for a few afternoon showers as the warm front approaches. Afternoon highs will range from 60-64 degrees with increasing southerly winds generally ranging from 5-10 mph.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will move through the northern areas tomorrow morning with showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread during the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be the threat for Severe Storms tomorrow afternoon and evening from around noon through 9 pm with the threat for damaging winds and hail. Tornado development is not expected with an ongoing wind flow from the southwest.

There will be the threat for Severe Storms tomorrow afternoon and evening from around noon through 9 pm with the threat for damaging winds and hail. (WBRC)

The front will move out of the region during the evening hours Sunday. Colder, drier air arrives early next week as an area of high pressure builds over the region. Monday nights lows will be at or below freezing across most of the areas, again with the possibility for some frost formation. The colder conditions will also continue area wide Tuesday night but by midweek winds will become more southerly and moderate temperatures will return by Wednesday afternoon.

The next system shows to bring developing rain chances next Friday and Saturday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.