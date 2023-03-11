LawCall
2 Oneonta women killed in crash; 3-year-old injured

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two women from Oneonta were killed in a crash March 10.

Authorities have identified the victims as Donna A. Casey, 59, and a passenger, Barbara C. Heflin, 64. Both died when the 2020 Kia Forte that Casey was driving was hit in the rear by the 2019 Ford Van driven by Christopher R. Brown, 50, of Ashville.

After the initial collision, the Kia Forte was pushed forward and was hit by a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Will C. Berry, 38, of Oneonta.

Casey and Heflin died at the scene. A 3-year-old passenger in the Forte was injured and airlifted to an area hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 near the 250 mile marker, approximately four miles east of Oneonta, in Blount County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

