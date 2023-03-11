LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 men shot in Etowah County Friday night

The Sheriff’s Department received calls of two people shot in the area of Highway 278 East...
The Sheriff’s Department received calls of two people shot in the area of Highway 278 East close to the Calhoun County line around 10:00 p.m.(Etowah County Sheriff's Dept. (Facebook))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County authorities are investigating after two men were shot Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Department received calls of two people shot in the area of Highway 278 East close to the Calhoun County line around 10:00 p.m.

Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. Piedmont Rescue transported one man to a Gadsden area hospital with serious injuries and the other man was taken to a Birmingham hospital by Survival Flight with life-threatening injuries.

Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics responded and processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
One dead after head-on collision on I-22
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Birmingham late Friday morning.
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Birmingham
A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman.
Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Latest News

This morning there could be a few areas with patches of frost but the frost will last only for...
First Alert: Chilly start, threat of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, evening
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Expert says more kids ingesting dangerous gummies
Children eating dangerous gummy products on the rise in Alabama
Source: WBRC Video
SWAC Tournament