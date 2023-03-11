2 men shot in Etowah County Friday night

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County authorities are investigating after two men were shot Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Department received calls of two people shot in the area of Highway 278 East close to the Calhoun County line around 10:00 p.m.

Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. Piedmont Rescue transported one man to a Gadsden area hospital with serious injuries and the other man was taken to a Birmingham hospital by Survival Flight with life-threatening injuries.

Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics responded and processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.