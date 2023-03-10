LawCall
What’s next for the two facing capital murder charges for the death of three-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth made their first court appearance in state court on capital murder indictments on Thursday.

While they were both sentenced to life in federal prison last week for federal kidnapping charges, they both pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

It’s important to mention, they’re currently serving federal life sentences while their cases are going through state court.

“This case is so horrible and so egregious that the state of Alabama is seeking the death penalty in state court,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Roger Appell.

In a matter of days, the defendants went from federal custody to state custody, and it’s unclear how long they will stay.

“It is obvious to me that right now the feds have said they are yours. Go ahead and try them on state cases,” said former Samford University Law Professor John Carroll.

While they will spend the rest of their lives in prison, the state case can still impact where the sentences are served.

“If they for some reason were sentenced to life without parole in the state system then if I was the lawyer for the defendants I would say let them serve their time in the federal system given some of their difficulties in the state system,” said Carroll.

Right now the expectation is that the trials will take place in early 2024.

