Veterans Memorial Parkway in Tuscaloosa to undergo roadwork starting Sunday

Roadwork on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Tuscaloosa is expected to start on Sunday, March 12.
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As work to improve one Tuscaloosa road will be underway soon, steps are being taken to minimize the impact on drivers.

Roadwork on a part of Highway 215, or Veterans Memorial Parkway, begins Sunday in an effort that is expected to improve mobility and safety. However, the contractor can only close lanes between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to reduce the impact on traffic.

Work will be going on from 10th Avenue East to the junction of the Traditions Condominiums entrance.

The nighttime project is expected to start on Sunday, March 12 and continue through the summer, weather permitting.

The Alabama Department of Transportation awarded Midsouth Paving the 1.7 mile project at just over $2.5 million.

Drivers should expect possible delays and obey work zone speed limits.

