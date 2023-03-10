LawCall
Rainbow City man arrested on burglary, theft of property charges

52-year-old August Edward Scolaro
52-year-old August Edward Scolaro(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Rainbow City man has been arrested and charged with burglary and theft of property charges after the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says he stole tools from a construction site.

52-year-old August Edward Scolaro was arrested and booked into the Etowah County Detention Center. His bonds were set at $4,000.

Authorities in Etowah County say they began investigating after a suspect was caught on security cameras at a construction site breaking into a residence and taking tools.

Investigators used Flock cameras from around the county to match the vehicle they say was used in the crimes to Scolaro.

When a search warrant was executed, authorities say they located the stolen items in a storage building and a residence in Attalla.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says the items taken were recovered and returned to their owner.

