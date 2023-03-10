Problem gambling counselors receive training in Birmingham during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. On Friday, 14 individuals were trained to become problem gambling counselors in Hoover.

Jack Galassini with the Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling said it’s important that these resources are available in our state. He said many people believe gambling is just the lottery, but it goes deeper than that.

“You can take your phone, your little funny cell phone that you do so many things with, and gamble your life away,” said Galassini.

A gambling addiction is not just about the money, it’s about the feeling you get when you win.

“What happens is, eventually it becomes overwhelming. You wanna do it more and more and gambling actually does become an addiction,” said Galassini.

Galassini said they recently launched a campaign that shows signs of gambling addiction that start with begging.

“So I may come to you and say ‘can I get a little bit of money I gotta go to the doctor I gotta do some things’,” explained Galassini.

The moving on to borrowing.

“With your credit card, you can get cash advances. It will get to the point where people will borrow against their home, their retirement,” said Galassini.

Before eventually stealing. He said it’s best to get out ahead of an addiction. If you think you may have a problem with gambling you can call 211 or 1-800-GAMBLER.

