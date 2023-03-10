Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Birmingham’s east side on Friday morning.

Police say it appears the driver fled the scene on foot after the incident.

The hit-and-run occurred at West Boulevard and 87th Street North.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

