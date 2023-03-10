One dead after head-on collision on I-22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning crash on Interstate 22 in Jefferson County has claimed the life of one man, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer confirmed.

The victim is an unidentified adult male whose sedan was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-22. His vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

The crash occurred at mile marker 87 in Graysville at 12:40 a.m. Friday morning.

State troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

