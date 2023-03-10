James Washington: Jerk Salmon Salad
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jerk Salmon Salad
Ingredients
Mango-Basil Vinaigrette
- 1 large ripe mango, peeled and chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1/2 cup full-fat canned coconut milk
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste
- 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
For The Salad
- 5 ounces Spring greens, chopped
- 1/2 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks
- 1 ripe but firm avocado, peeled and sliced
- 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
Jamaican Jerk Salmon
- 1 pound salmon fillet
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Jamaican Jerk spice
Instructions
Prepare the Mango-Basil Vinaigrette
- Add all ingredients for the vinaigrette except for the basil to a high-powered blender (I used my Magic Bullet). Blend until completely smooth. Transfer to a jar and stir in the chopped basil. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Prepare the salad
- Add all ingredients for the salad to a large serving bowl and toss together.
Prepare the Jamaican Jerk-Spiced Salmon
- Place your oven on the high broil setting and move one of the racks to the top shelf.
- Place salmon fillet in a large casserole dish and drizzle with oil. Use your hands to be sure the whole fillet is evenly coated.
- Sprinkle the Jamaican jerk spice over the salmon fillet and very gently rub into the salmon to ensure the whole fillet is evenly coated in oil and spice.
- Place on the top shelf under the preheated broiler and broil for 10 to 15 minutes (depending on size of fillet. A fillet less than 1-inch thick should only take 10 to 12 minutes). Note: Keep the oven light on to ensure the salmon does not catch fire - while this has never happened to me, it is possible for food to ignite when it’s under the broiler.
- Remove salmon from oven and serve with salad and mango-basil vinaigrette.
