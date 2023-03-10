James Washington: Jerk Salmon Salad

Jerk Salmon Salad

Ingredients

Mango-Basil Vinaigrette

1 large ripe mango, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1/2 cup full-fat canned coconut milk

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

For The Salad

5 ounces Spring greens, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

1 ripe but firm avocado, peeled and sliced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

Jamaican Jerk Salmon

1 pound salmon fillet

1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil

1 tablespoon Jamaican Jerk spice

Instructions

Prepare the Mango-Basil Vinaigrette

Add all ingredients for the vinaigrette except for the basil to a high-powered blender (I used my Magic Bullet). Blend until completely smooth. Transfer to a jar and stir in the chopped basil. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Prepare the salad

Add all ingredients for the salad to a large serving bowl and toss together.

Prepare the Jamaican Jerk-Spiced Salmon

Place your oven on the high broil setting and move one of the racks to the top shelf. Place salmon fillet in a large casserole dish and drizzle with oil. Use your hands to be sure the whole fillet is evenly coated. Sprinkle the Jamaican jerk spice over the salmon fillet and very gently rub into the salmon to ensure the whole fillet is evenly coated in oil and spice. Place on the top shelf under the preheated broiler and broil for 10 to 15 minutes (depending on size of fillet. A fillet less than 1-inch thick should only take 10 to 12 minutes). Note: Keep the oven light on to ensure the salmon does not catch fire - while this has never happened to me, it is possible for food to ignite when it’s under the broiler. Remove salmon from oven and serve with salad and mango-basil vinaigrette.

