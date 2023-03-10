LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Josolyn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Josolyn, born October 2005, is a smart child. She has a big heart and is nurturing to others.

She enjoys playing her Nintendo DS and going to church. She loves to eat, particularly sweets.

Josolyn needs a family that is patient and will provide consistent structure and unconditional love.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

