LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Graysville Mayor makes cuts at police department hoping to get city back on track financially

It's been a week since the mayor of Graysville announced an overhaul of the city's police...
It's been a week since the mayor of Graysville announced an overhaul of the city's police department to try and save money and address complaints about the department.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s been a week since the mayor of Graysville announced an overhaul of the city’s police department to try and save money and address complaints about the department.

As part of his top to bottom review, Mayor Julio Davis tells us he cut 13 part time police officer positions, leaving the city with 5 full time officers. The mayor feels it will save them money and keep his city covered as well.

Davis said there is now an officer covering each shift. He says that should get the city back on track with its budget. A few compliance officers were cut. The officer on duty will now take care of any compliance issues.

The move comes after the city initially reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for help, but city council decided last week not to pursue it. Davis doesn’t believe the cuts will impact things safety wise. He wants to get the city back on track financially.

“That should help you money-wise pretty good. Time you pay insurance on these folks and do payroll taxes and have them on the clock. I think 90 days, I’ll be able to evaluate what that does for our budget and see where I’m at,” Davis said.

Davis says he’s still working to address things like faster response times with first responders. Right now, the city doesn’t have its own 911 dispatch center. It contracts with the county. Davis is hoping to talk with the county soon to try and speed things up.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Source: WBRC Video
New video inside Walker County Jail shows Anthony ‘Tony’ Mitchell moments before taken to hospital
There are more than 3,000 miles of train track in Alabama. The state’s Public Service...
Alabama agencies working to prevent train derailments
The entry way for Pell City High School. Source: Dixon Hayes
Pell City High School student, parents suing school system for alleged hazing incident
Sheriff reacts to proposed correction officer pay increase
Calhoun Co. Sheriff says ADOC’s correctional officer pay increase is a good step, but more is needed to bring in staff