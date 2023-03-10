Graysville Mayor makes cuts at police department hoping to get city back on track financially

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s been a week since the mayor of Graysville announced an overhaul of the city’s police department to try and save money and address complaints about the department.

As part of his top to bottom review, Mayor Julio Davis tells us he cut 13 part time police officer positions, leaving the city with 5 full time officers. The mayor feels it will save them money and keep his city covered as well.

Davis said there is now an officer covering each shift. He says that should get the city back on track with its budget. A few compliance officers were cut. The officer on duty will now take care of any compliance issues.

The move comes after the city initially reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for help, but city council decided last week not to pursue it. Davis doesn’t believe the cuts will impact things safety wise. He wants to get the city back on track financially.

“That should help you money-wise pretty good. Time you pay insurance on these folks and do payroll taxes and have them on the clock. I think 90 days, I’ll be able to evaluate what that does for our budget and see where I’m at,” Davis said.

Davis says he’s still working to address things like faster response times with first responders. Right now, the city doesn’t have its own 911 dispatch center. It contracts with the county. Davis is hoping to talk with the county soon to try and speed things up.

