FIRST ALERT: Rainy morning; Drier conditions expected Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! The big story today is the cold front that is moving through our area this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread showers and some embedded thunderstorms moving through the state. I would plan for wet roads and reduced visibility if you plan on driving before 8 AM. Rain is heavy in spots, and we are seeing some lightning and thunder mainly south of I-20. The good news is that the rainy conditions should move out of Central Alabama by the mid and late morning hours.

Out The Door Forecast Friday (WBRC)

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s. I would recommend grabbing a rain jacket this morning to keep you warm and dry. We are forecasting a dry afternoon with temperatures briefly warming up into the lower 60s today. The sky will likely remain mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon, but we could see cloud cover slowly decrease in coverage by this evening and tonight. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest at 10-15 mph. The northerly component to the wind will help us dry out. It will also make it a little chilly if you plan on being outside this evening. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 50s and upper 40s by 7-8 PM.

Dry and Cool Saturday

Saturday will be our best day to spend some time outside. It will likely be a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mid 30s can’t be ruled out for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. I doubt we’ll see any freezing temperatures, so plants should be okay. Saturday will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. We could see some upper-level clouds increase late in the day giving us some filtered sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. We could see isolated showers impact far northwest Alabama after 8 PM.

Daylight Saving Time Begins

Don’t forget that we “spring” forward early Sunday morning! It’s a good reminder to replace your air filters and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors. Sunrise Sunday morning will now occur shortly after 7 AM. Sunsets will occur at 6:52 PM. We will continue to gain a few minutes of daylight each day as we approach June.

Daylight Savings Time Begins (WBRC)

Rainy and Stormy Sunday

The next big thing is the high chance to see showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Rain and isolated storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain chances will likely start out in northwest Alabama and push to the southeast. Sunday morning could be wet, and we could see additional showers and storms fire up Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the state. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - for areas along and south of I-20. A marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5- includes the northern half of Alabama. The biggest impacts Sunday will be heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and large hail. A tornado threat is possible, but it appears very low at this time. I do think the greatest severe threat will remain across southern Mississippi and south-central Alabama Sunday afternoon. We are forecasting an 80% chance for rain and storms with a cloudy sky. Highs Sunday afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall totals could add up to around 1-2 inches. Higher rainfall totals will be likely south of I-20. Rainfall totals will end up lower (around 0.5″-1″) for areas north of I-20.

Severe Threat Sunday (WBRC)

Colder Air Returns Monday

Next week will feel more like winter across Central Alabama. Northerly winds will bring cool and dry air into the state. We’ll likely start Monday morning off with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 40s. It will be a chilly Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will likely become breezy with winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. You’ll definitely need your winter clothes on Monday.

Freezing Temperatures Possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

We want to give you a first alert for the potential to see frost and possible freezing temperatures early next week. We could see morning temperatures dip into the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning of next week. Some spots could drop into the 20s in North Alabama. With everything blooming early, freeze watches and warnings might be issued across the northern half of Alabama. You’ll want to make sure you cover up and protect your plants. If you don’t, the cold temperatures could hurt them. You’ll also want to bring your pets inside too so they can stay warm. High temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to only warm into the mid 50s. Wednesday afternoon will likely start a warming trend with highs in the lower 60s.

End of Next Week

The first half of next week will provide us with temperatures well below average. The second half of the week is trending warmer with above average temperatures expected. We will likely see highs in the 60s and 70s next Wednesday through Friday. Another strong cold front is forecast to push into our area next Friday and Saturday giving us a chance for showers and storms. Long-range models hint it could trend cold again going into the 18th /19th of March.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

