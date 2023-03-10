LawCall
EMS officials talk ambulance protection protocols

Protocol for securing ambulances
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is in jail, accused of stealing an ambulance from Grandview Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time someone stole an ambulance in the Birmingham area.

EMS officials say while it’s not common, more ambulances are stolen across the country than you might expect and the number seems to be increasing in recent years.

NorthStar EMS Director Brent Dierking says sometimes it’s for the expensive equipment or the drugs inside and sometimes it’s for a joyride but either way, it’s illegal.

Dierking says there are national standards for securing these vehicles, especially when they’re unattended, adding that many agencies have set procedures stating the ambulance should be locked if left alone. Unfortunately, in emergency situations, this doesn’t always happen.

While Dierking says NorthStar has never had an ambulance stolen, everybody can’t be trusted.

“Unfortunately, there are some of those who want to get out and test the system a little bit and it’s in those types of situations that it’s really a detriment to the purpose of why we’re here,” he said. “That someone would want to interfere with us being able to take care of people when they need us the most.”

Dierking says a lot of agencies are starting to adopt anti-theft devices that attach to the steering wheel as another level of protection to try and prevent these incidents.

