City of Birmingham, partners unveil new affordable housing in Woodlawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is living up to its promise to provide affordable homes throughout city.

The first of three newly constructed homes in Woodlawn were unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The City of Birmingham said affordability is at the heart of a partnership that will bring 16 new homes to Woodlawn.

City leaders teamed up with GROWTH by NCRC and Woodlawn United to bring the homes to Woodlawn—three of them are already for sale.

“It’s phenomenal! We are so excited to be bringing a new home here to Woodlawn. This has been years in the making of really engaging with community to understand what are the wants, the needs, but then really thinking about how we bring public-private partnerships together to make things like this happen,” said Director of Community Development for the City of Birmingham, Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas.

The project is part of a larger commitment to build 200 affordable homes around the city, with the first homes built in the Woodlawn and Oak Hill neighborhoods.

District 4 Councilor, J.T. Moore, said he’s proud to see the vision finally become reality.

“Affordable housing is one of those things that is a big issue for our city and so for us to be able to have all of these partners come together to be able to actualize that, it creates a foundation for folks to be able to actually build wealth for their families,” Moore said.

City leaders said the project will support neighbors who might have otherwise been left behind in the journey to homeownership.

Mayor Randall Woodfin called it another example of how bank capital and community-driven revitalization can produce results everyone can all be proud of.

“We’ve got to reduce the cost of these mortgages,” said Managing Director of GROWTH by NCRC, Ed Gorman.

“7% mortgages are too high for working class people and we’re pushing people here and nationally to pay attention to working class people who need the opportunity to own a home and have their part of the American dream,” Gorman said.

GROWTH by NCRC is in the process of building 10 new homes and rehabbing 6 other homes in Woodlawn.

The homes qualify for up to $10,000 in down payment assistance.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.