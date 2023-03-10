Calhoun Co. Sheriff says ADOC’s correctional officer pay increase is a good step, but more is needed to bring in staff

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - New reaction to pay increases for state prison guards. The Department of Corrections is working to address large staffing shortages, so it is now offering more than $50,000 to trainees, as well as raises for current employees.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said county jails and prisons across the state are struggling to hire correctional officers, but with state prison conditions, this pay increase could really help.

Wade said prisons are overcrowded, understaffed, and the job is dangerous

“The facilities are really old,” Wade said. “They might have 1,000 people and maybe 10 people working, to control a thousand, that is crazy. That’s really crazy and very dangerous, not only for the corrections officers, not only for the inmates, but for the public.”

He said increasing the pay scale will help make it more attractive. Under the new pay structure, correctional officer trainees at maximum security prisons will now earn more than $55,000 a year.

Sheriff Wade said that’s comparable to starting salaries for other high paying law enforcement jobs.

“A starting salary of $55,000 for Alabama for a corrections officer, that makes some people go ‘wow, I may not want to be a corrections officer, but I can’t make that kind of money anywhere else, so I will go into this dangerous profession and do some dangerous work’,” Wade said. “I think that is a really good number. If anybody deserves a raise, it’s them.”

Sheriff Wade said he’d like to see county officials also increase pay for local county jailers. He said the pay scale for law enforcement nationwide needs to be adjusted.

“How we pay law enforcement is going to have to change or there won’t be hardly anybody left to do it,” he said.

Wade said he hopes to see money from the 2023 legislative session go towards improving prison conditions.

“If we are going to use the money, lets fix the prison system,” Wade said. “Lets fix the working conditions for those correction officers. We want safe communities. We want a good neighborhoods. We want our house to be safe and our children to be safe. We want our government to spend the money wisely to make sure those resources are in place to make that happen.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.