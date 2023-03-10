Arts Center coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A center for the arts has been a top priority for Hoover city leaders for quite some time.

That’s why, on Monday night, the council took a major step forward to make that dream a reality.

Hoover has committed to borrow $17 million to invest in a fine arts center. The city has contracted a group from Los Angeles that specializes in designs for art centers across the country.

Right now, the plan is to build an 1,100 to 1,200 seat theatre for plays and concerts, as well as a display space for the visual arts.

Hoover is currently having conversations with the Patton Creek shopping center owner for a possible redevelopment project in the area. However, there are still many details to be ironed out.

City council president, John Lyda, said they are currently discussing other plan b options and locations just in case.

“Now that the money is in place, we show that we have the funds available and we are ready to move forward,” Lyda said. “So, hopefully in the next 18 months or so we will start to see construction of this project whether its in the plan A location or the Plan B.”

WBRC reached out to the owner of the Patton Creek shopping center who says at this time he is not ready to make an announcement on his decision.

