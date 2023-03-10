Ambulance stolen from Grandview Medical Center

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday night, March 9, a call came in to Shelby County 911 about a stolen ambulance.

Chief Clay Hammac of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Shoals Ambulance was taken from Grandview Medical Center on Highway 280.

A Shelby County patrol deputy spotted the ambulance near Doug Bake Boulevard and attempted to stop the driver, but she fled. The officer was able to stop the driver soon after in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The woman was taken into custody. Currently, there is no information on a possible motive.

