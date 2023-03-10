LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama agencies working to prevent train derailments

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more than 3,000 miles of train track in Alabama. The state’s Public Service Commission says it’s doing everything it can to prevent what happened in Ohio from happening here.

Clean up continues in eastern Calhoun County after a train heading to Atlanta derailed early Thursday on Iron City Motorway and Angel Road. We’re told all 30 cars were empty. Some of those cars, when filled, can carry hazardous material.

“There is no risk at all to the public. Obviously, it’s in an interesting spot here where we have to maneuver our equipment in there so we’re working with of course local property owners and anyone else who may have been impacted to get that fine as safely as possible. Do want to ask the public to stay away. It’s a big operation,” Connor Spielmaker, a Norfolk Southern spokesman, said.

Like in many states, some trains in Alabama carry hazardous materials from point A to point B. It’s the Alabama Public Service Commission’s job to make sure things stay on track. The commission says it inspects railroad tracks focusing their efforts on problematic areas. Over the years, they’ve found 90% of derailments happen in the same few spots.

“We do work with the companies when we find something wrong and we are able to use the federal guidelines to fine the companies if we find something wrong,” Twinkle Cavanaugh with the Alabama Public Service Commission said.

According to federal railroad data, there are about 3 derailments every day in the U.S. There were a little over 1,100 nationwide last year.

In Alabama, derailments are on the decline with 22 last year compared to 40 in 2021, according to the PSC.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Source: WBRC Video
New video inside Walker County Jail shows Anthony ‘Tony’ Mitchell moments before taken to hospital
The entry way for Pell City High School. Source: Dixon Hayes
Pell City High School student, parents suing school system for alleged hazing incident
Sheriff reacts to proposed correction officer pay increase
Calhoun Co. Sheriff says ADOC’s correctional officer pay increase is a good step, but more is needed to bring in staff
It's been a week since the mayor of Graysville announced an overhaul of the city's police...
Graysville Mayor makes cuts at police department hoping to get city back on track financially