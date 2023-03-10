AAATC: Slightly twisted Reuben eggroll
Ingredients:
1 lb sliced roast beef
6 slices Havarti cheese
1 cup giardiniera
1 cup Boom Boom sauce
Eggroll wrappers
Directions:
Lay out eggroll wrappers, heat roast beef and place on wrapper with cheese under it. Spoon giardiniera and Boom Boom sauce on top. Roll and moisten edges of wrapper. Place in pan or air fryer and enjoy!
