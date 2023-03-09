LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard

A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

The closures on the recalled products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system. The agency said if that happens, it can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death.

Yeti is recalling coolers because of a potential magnet issue.
Yeti is recalling coolers because of a potential magnet issue.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, version 1.0 and 2.0.

The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday. The Austin, Texas, company can also be contact by email at productrecall@yeti.com or online at https://stg.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com. Consumers should click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for details.

More than 40,000 of the recalled products were sold in Canada.

Shown is the recalled Yeti Hopper M30 1.0.
Shown is the recalled Yeti Hopper M30 1.0.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Train derails in east Calhoun County
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed in drive-by shooting investigation
Source: WBRC video
Great Birmingham Bake Off happening on Mar. 18