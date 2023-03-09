UAB Teach Program boosting the number of STEM teachers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study by Chalkbeat shows more and more teachers are leaving the classroom. In fact, the state of Alabama needs 1,500 teachers.

As school districts work to fill those needs, many are still struggling with getting enough teachers for science, math, engineering and technology studies.

UAB Teach is working to really boost the number of STEM teachers in Alabama.

Paulette Evans is the director of the program and stresses since the program began in 2013, they have asked STEM students to consider a career in education.

All those who accept the invitation and join will get a STEM education minor. This means they can teach science or math classes.

Since their inaugural graduating class back in 2018, 86 students have completed the program.

Dr. Evans stresses that a majority are now in classrooms all across Alabama, and Birmingham metro districts will get the first look at their graduates.

”I taught in the Jefferson County school district in Minor High School. I taught AP Bio and other Bio courses,” said Dr. Evans. “So to come to UAB, I had to leave something I really loved and cared about, which was teaching. The promise was that I could have a wider and greater impact in my local community and I am seeing every single day the graduates from UAB Teach making a difference in the children’s lives in the metro area. Super important to me the work that we do.“

Dr. Evans says the STEM Council and the state recognize her program’s success and now six additional universities here in the state will be creating a “Teach” program of their own.

