Two arrested after shots fired during 2022 traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men are in custody after a 2022 incident where shots were fired around a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy.

Charles Kilgore and Thomas Griffith have both been charged with felony possession of a firearm.

In December of last year, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop with a stolen motorcycle when another person drove by and fired “several shots” with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Oxford Police Department, FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force, and other agencies, conducted an investigation that led to authorities discovering that Griffith, who was the person the deputy had pulled over, has conspired with Kilgore to drive past and shoot the firearm. The two had hoped the deputy would chase Kilgore and not arrest Griffith.

“Let this be an indication to all that gunplay around law enforcement officers will absolutely not be tolerated,” the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. “We will aggressively investigate, and we WILL find you. It is not worth it.”

According to authorities, the two will likely face several state charges related to the incident.

