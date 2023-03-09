Transplant Games coming to Birmingham in 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is awarded yet another large sporting event: the 2024 Transplant Games of America.

It’s a multi-sport event also celebrating life, with all competitors either a transplant recipient or donor.

In a press release, it is described as “a celebration of life for transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers and transplant professionals. The Games honor the legacy of donors, highlight the need for an importance of organ, eye and tissue donation, celebrate the success of transplantation and increase the national and state donor registry numbers.”

Officials say it’s expected to bring around 10,000 visitors and $10.2 million in economic impact.

This will be the 18th edition of the event, previously held in places like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Orlando.

David Galbaugh, the Vice President of Sports Sales & Marketing at the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the Magic City was chosen for its facilities and its people.

He adds that the weeklong event will feature around 3000 athletes in different athletics and recreational competitions... like pickleball, ballroom dancing, cornhole, swimming, a virtual triathlon, even a trivia challenge.

“20 sports -- I mean, there’s team sports, there’s individual sports and really, the Transplant Games go back to -- it’s a celebration of life for these transplant recipients and their families,” he said.

The Transplant Games of America is held every two years. It’ll be here in Birmingham from July 5th through the 10th next year.

The competitions will be hosted at seven venues around Birmingham and will be free and open for all spectators.

