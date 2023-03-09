LawCall
Tigerfest recruitment returns to Stillman College after 11-year hiatus

Stillman College
Stillman College(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tigerfest is back at Stillman College!

Stillman welcomed 1,200 high school juniors and seniors to campus Thursday morning as part of the college’s recruitment campaign. The students are visiting from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama. School leaders say the current student population is around 600, but have started an aggressive campaign to increase enrollment by 8 percent over the next three years.

“This is like a one-stop recruit because they’ll hear from financial aid, hear from admissions. They’ll see some of our student life activities. They’ll meet some faculty. They’ll meet our staff and hear from Mr. and Mrs. Stillman and they’ll also get a chance to tour our illustrious campus and eat in our cafeteria,” said Stillman College Director Of Admissions and Recruitment, Markedia Wells-Binion

“Here for the high school day, of course, but I’m also here because I am committed to play baseball, so it’s a little visit for me,” said West Point, Mississippi, high school senior Jaylen Davis.

Stillman officials say this is the first Tigerfest recruitment campaign since 2012. They say the 11-year gap was due to a change in leadership and timing.

