LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Telemundo channels to broadcast six Birmingham Legion FC games

Birmingham Legion FC announced a partnership with Telemundo Birmingham and Gray Media Group,...
Birmingham Legion FC announced a partnership with Telemundo Birmingham and Gray Media Group, Incorporated to broadcast six games in 2023.(Birmingham Legion FC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Birmingham Legion FC announced a partnership with Telemundo Birmingham and Gray Media Group, Incorporated to broadcast six games in 2023.

“A shared vision of providing the highest level of soccer in Alabama to an engaged and amazing audience is what will help define & outline the beauty of this partnership,” Birmingham Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said in a statement. “Legion’s focus on championship winning play and incredible fan experience is matched by Telemundo Birmingham’s dedication to providing hours of engaging content & soccer to its viewers. We have the best fans in Birmingham. Being able to reach even more of them through this partnership is something we’re incredibly excited about in 2023.”

The following six games will air on Telemundo Birmingham:

  • May 20 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. El Paso
  • June 17 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven
  • July 15 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
  • Sept. 10 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. New Mexico United
  • Sept. 24 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC
  • Oct. 8 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

The games will broadcast on the following Telemundo affiliates: WTBM (Birmingham), WMBP (Mobile), WTHV (Huntsville), WBXM (Montgomery) and WRGX (Dothan).

“Soccer is undoubtedly a big part of the Hispanic culture and to be able to bring the passion from Legion’s home field to viewers throughout the state through Telemundo Alabama’s expansive reach is exciting,” Senior Managing Vice President at Gray Media Group, Inc., Collin Gaston, said in a statement.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Source: WBRC video
Lawsuit rules against Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority

Latest News

Lauren Linahan at Helena Intermediate Career Day
Birmingham Legion FC prepare for home opener at Protective Stadium
Birmingham Legion FC prepare for home opener at Protective Stadium
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Birmingham late Friday morning.
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Birmingham
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
No arrests have been made at this time.
One dead after head-on collision on I-22