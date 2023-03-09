State of Alabama partners with Tuscaloosa for Saban Discovery Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox joined Nick and Terry Saban and others Tuesday to share new details about the Saban Discovery Center.

Gov. Kay announced the state will play role by partnering with the city and the Saban’s to include an innovative STEM Hub for local and regional school districts in the facility. Visitors will find innovative ways to use science, technology, engineering and math, along with the performing arts and sports science once it’s complete.

The city of Tuscaloosa will contribute $55 million. Millions from the state and private donations will make it a $100 million plus project. That facility will be built on the current site of the Tuscaloosa News Building.

The Saban Discovery Center will prepare students, teachers and the workforce for the future. Mayor Maddox wants the center to eventually prepare 850,000 people needed for STEM-related jobs for the state to progress. “We want every child in this community regardless of zip code to have the chance at the American Dream. To have that chance. STEM is going to be a huge part of that equation,” Maddox explained. “For what I have been through, trying to coach our team as well as what I’ve been through with Miss Terry trying to get this project off the ground, I’ve got one thing to say, Hallelujah,” Nick Saban added.

Final designs for the Saban Discovery Center are a year or less away. It should go to bid in 2024. The goal is to open the Center sometime in 2026 according to Maddox.

