LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

RuPaul says restricting drag shows is the work of ‘bullies’

RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances.
RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queer icon RuPaul is speaking out on legislation aimed to restrict drag show performances.

In an Instagram post on RuPaul’s account Wednesday, the Emmy winner called the new anti-drag show bills the work of “bullies” and a “classic distraction technique,” saying they are aimed to turn the focus away from the real issues that lawmakers were voted into office to tackle such as job security, healthcare and keeping children safe at school.

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” RuPaul said. “They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong, because that is our strength.”

RuPaul’s comments come as anti-drag show bills are working their way through legislatures in at least 11 states.

The bills are being introduced in Republican-led states for the most part where politicians claim drag performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, but advocates say the proposed measures are discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community and could violate First Amendment laws.

RuPaul is the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a drag competition show that has been on the air since 2009. It has won 26 primetime Emmys and is often credited for helping to destigmatize the LGBTQ+ community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Calhoun County Train Derailment
Train derails in east Calhoun County
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
The driver was unconscious when they arrived, sheriff's deputies said.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Woman suffers overdose behind wheel, authorities say
Stock photo.
Birmingham Fire responding to house fire near I-20/59