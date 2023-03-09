Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ruby Hudson!

Ruby is a senior at Cullman High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of HOSA, Key Club, and the CHS Swim Team. Outside of school, she volunteers at local churches and community activities, including being a coach of the Cullman Swim Team. Her positive personality and outstanding leadership are present in all she does.

Ruby, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

