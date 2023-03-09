LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Ruby Hudson

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ruby Hudson!

Ruby is a senior at Cullman High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of HOSA, Key Club, and the CHS Swim Team. Outside of school, she volunteers at local churches and community activities, including being a coach of the Cullman Swim Team. Her positive personality and outstanding leadership are present in all she does.

Ruby, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Ruby Hudson
Defendants plead not guilty to capital murder in death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Defendants plead not guilty to capital murder in death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Gov. Kay Ivey interview
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help at-risk youth in Central Alabama
2023 Regions Field Food Menu
Birmingham Barons Unveil New 2023 Regions Field Food Menu