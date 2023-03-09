LawCall
Residents concerned about exhibition driving along Crestwood Blvd

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re hearing of more issues with exhibition driving in our area. It’s something state leaders plan to tackle this legislative session.

Neighbors say this has been going on for way too long along parts of Crestwood Boulevard. They believe someone is going to end up getting injured or killed.

We found plenty of tire marks in the middle of the road Wednesday along Crestwood Boulevard near the Arc of Central Alabama. Neighbors tell us they hear the loud exhibition driving taking place almost every day and especially on the weekends.

John Scalici is fed up with it. He lives a few blocks off of Crestwood Boulevard and says the boulevard sounds like a racetrack. He and other neighbors feel the city needs to do a better job of cracking down on this kind of dangerous driving.

“I know it is something that is getting progressively worse in the face of law enforcement. They are doing it just blatantly out in public. That’s just not cool. And I’d hate to see somebody get seriously hurt,” Scalici said.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Birmingham Police about the situation along Crestwood Blvd.

The mayors of Alabama’s largest cities are calling on state lawmakers to ban exhibition driving and add stiffer penalties for people caught doing it. This all comes after a handful of separate incidents last year in Birmingham where at least two people died due to exhibition driving.

