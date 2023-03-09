Pelham pawn shop robbery may be linked to larger theft ring

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A $20,000 theft in Pelham may be linked to a larger theft ring.

The merchandise was stolen from Golden Pawn and Jewelry Monday.

Detective Brad Jordan said these cases typically come down to awareness.

Images from the shop show a man and woman in Golden Pawn. One was distracting the clerk while the other reached behind the display case and removed a jewelry box.

Pelham police officers have reached out to national and area agencies for assistance as well as posting on social media seeking the public’s help.

Detective Jordan said officers have a pretty good idea of who the suspects are and where they are headed, but these groups are not just restricted to the Birmingham area.

“The post is a plea to our commercial businesses because that’s what they are targeting and going after,” Jordan said. “The more information we can get out there to the public, our greatest chances of someone spotting them and notifying us,” said Jordan.

If you see these people or have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Pelham Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (205) 620-6550.

