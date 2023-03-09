LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Nana Funks in Birmingham to reopen this week

Nana Funks reopening
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The funk return for a nightclub known for long lines and early mornings!

Nana Funks is a popular bar and nightclub in the Lakeview area. After only a month closed, new owners are reopening the doors on Thursday.

“It’s been here 17 years,” said JD Junkins, the new owner. “I mean, you’re talking every weekend that the line goes from the front door all the way down the sidewalk and loops around the sidewalk just to get in.”

Those sidewalks were bare after the doors of Nana Funks closed one month ago. As soon as the bar was on the market, Junkins jumped at the opportunity to keep it open by buying it.

“We’re getting messages and phone calls all the time of people going, ‘We miss Nanas. We miss Nanas.’ Don’t worry!”

He says the Lakeview staple is more than just a nightclub: “It was more important to this city, to be here in this community, and this neighborhood for it to stay open.”

When it reopens, Junkins is raising the bar. He plans to upgrade the sound system, paint the walls, and add more dance lighting and lasers.

“Kind of bringing Nanas a facelift,” he explains.

The response is already overwhelming. Junkins says they’ve received over 20,000 views by just a few social media posts.

He adds the big plan is to bring the hype back.

They are also adding days and hours to the regular schedule. Nana Funks will now be open Thursday through Sunday beginning at 6pm. Thursday night will end at 2am and while the other nights will end at 5am.

You can follow them on Instagram here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

Latest News

Auburn hoops shares special father-son connection
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - August 3: Transplant Games 2018 at Salt Palace (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak)
Transplant Games coming to Birmingham in 2024
It’s been four months since a former star athlete in our area was shot and killed on his way...
Jefferson County family creates GoFundMe page to catch son’s killer