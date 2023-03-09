Nana Funks in Birmingham to reopen this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The funk return for a nightclub known for long lines and early mornings!

Nana Funks is a popular bar and nightclub in the Lakeview area. After only a month closed, new owners are reopening the doors on Thursday.

“It’s been here 17 years,” said JD Junkins, the new owner. “I mean, you’re talking every weekend that the line goes from the front door all the way down the sidewalk and loops around the sidewalk just to get in.”

Those sidewalks were bare after the doors of Nana Funks closed one month ago. As soon as the bar was on the market, Junkins jumped at the opportunity to keep it open by buying it.

“We’re getting messages and phone calls all the time of people going, ‘We miss Nanas. We miss Nanas.’ Don’t worry!”

He says the Lakeview staple is more than just a nightclub: “It was more important to this city, to be here in this community, and this neighborhood for it to stay open.”

When it reopens, Junkins is raising the bar. He plans to upgrade the sound system, paint the walls, and add more dance lighting and lasers.

“Kind of bringing Nanas a facelift,” he explains.

The response is already overwhelming. Junkins says they’ve received over 20,000 views by just a few social media posts.

He adds the big plan is to bring the hype back.

They are also adding days and hours to the regular schedule. Nana Funks will now be open Thursday through Sunday beginning at 6pm. Thursday night will end at 2am and while the other nights will end at 5am.

You can follow them on Instagram here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.