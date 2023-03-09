LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

MPD arrests 2 who allegedly stole fire hydrant

Keith Haley (left); Karla Frye (right)
Keith Haley (left); Karla Frye (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people face a number of charges after they allegedly stole a fire hydrant, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers received a report shortly before 5:30 a.m. today of several people stealing a fire hydrant in front of Regions Bank on Schillinger Road South. Officers arriving at 825 Schillinger Rd. S. noticed a vehicle matching the description given and conducted a traffic stop. Following the stop, the officers apprehended 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye and discovered the fire hydrant in their possession in addition to a firearm, and drugs, MPD said.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
Calhoun County Train Derailment
WATCH LIVE: Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Stillman College
Tigerfest recruitment returns to Stillman College after 11-year hiatus
Calhoun County Train Derailment
WATCH LIVE: Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
The girl was found safe in Colorado, authorities said.
Amber Alert canceled; 8-year-old Texas girl found safe
Source: WBRC video
Lawsuit rules against Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority