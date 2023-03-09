More than 100 drug fatalities so far this year in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County has now seen more than 100 overdose deaths just three months into the year. County officials said they believe Fentanyl is the deadly contributor and it’s on track to be another record-breaking year.

The Jefferson County Coroner, Bill Yates, said there have been 104 suspected drug overdose deaths so far this year. He said the majority are likely linked to fentanyl.

“We have an overdose almost everyday, if not more,” Yates said. “Fentanyl is very much a used drug in our community. It’s very prevalent. We are still seeing it mixed with other drugs like we were last year. It’s being mixed with cocaine and meth.”

Yates said more than 80 percent of drug deaths last year in the county were from fentanyl. State leaders are now pushing for stricter punishment for fentanyl dealers. A new bill set to be introduced at this legislative session will increase prison time based on the weight distributed.

“It’s possible that might help,” Yates said. “The fentanyl might not be there. There might not be as many people on the streets selling it, but you still have the person that is addicted. It’s a medical problem they have. They are going to seek out to a drug of some form or fashion.”

He said getting dealers off the streets with harsh sentencing is good first step, but would like to see support go towards drug addiction help.

“To reduce the amount of drugs coming into our community is great and needed,” He said. “We definitely need our state and local resources to fund that, but that’s not the only aspect we need to look at. The addiction is still there. We have groups here in Jefferson County that are working hard to do that, so there are entities here that our government could also send funds to help those efforts.”

Governor Ivey said she is instructing ALEA to make combatting this drug the top priority of the Alabama Drug Task Force, and she’s asking legislators to pass the stricter punishment bill early, so she can quickly sign it into law.

