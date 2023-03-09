LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Many ‘ring counties’ had quick economic comebacks after COVID

By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While every area faced some level of hardship during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which metro Birmingham county had the fastest economic recovery?

According to a Birmingham Business Journal analysis of federal date, the fastest recovery was in Blount County, with St. Clair County coming in second and Shelby County fifth.

BBJ looked at gross domestic product data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis for the period from 2020 to 2021.

Ty West, senior editor of National Content for American City Business Journal, says having strong industry in a country was among the factors that helped it to recover.

“Frankly, when you look at what’s happened since COVID, those ring counties have been very big beneficiaries of, in a lot of fronts.. They saw a lot of economic activity during COVID,” said West. “A lot of people moved from a city center, or kind of that central county in their metro area, to one of what they would call like ring counties. A lot of home builders were calling it the donut effect.”

While Blount and St. Clair Counties had the fastest recovery, Jefferson County had the largest.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Co. Schools bans Facebook on school devices
Major online policy change straight ahead for Tuscaloosa County public schools
Auburn hoops shares special father-son connection
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best
Nana Funks is set to reopen with new owners a month after closing the doors.
Nana Funks in Birmingham to reopen this week