LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Legislators considering everything from tax rebate to education in special session

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Legislature gaveled in on Wednesday to mark the beginning of a new and special session.

Their goal? Determining how to allocate another $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Wednesday was largely a procedural day, but the discussion set to take place over the next two weeks will be critical.

Potential topics include education, furthering broadband access, improving water and sewer infrastructure. The last two were also a focus for the first set of ARPA dollars the state got.

However one idea that is new and drawing attention is the idea of some of the money going into your pocket.

Governor Ivey pitched the idea of providing a four hundred dollar tax rebate per individual.

Law makers like Juandalynn Givan hope the rebates happen, but she stresses that is far from a certainty.

“I think the rebates will happen. I think… I mean I am hoping. Here again, this is Alabama politics. I never thought I would see the day that we would take federal dollars from two years ago and go into a special session for the purpose of building prisons that still haven’t broken ground yet.”

Once we know how state leaders intend on allocating the federal funds, we will let you know, but Governor Ivey stressing that the state must invest these one-time funds wisely.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
29-year-old Terry Jacob Heaton
Warrior police officer arrested, placed on leave after altercation at his home
According to the city, the Lady Jags received trophies and a commemorative coin from Mayor...
UPDATE: 5th grade girls team in Hoover receives trophies after controversy over winning league championship
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

Latest News

Auburn hoops shares special father-son connection
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best
UAB’s Jordan ‘Jelly’ Walker establishes himself as one of college basketball’s best
Nana Funks is set to reopen with new owners a month after closing the doors.
Nana Funks in Birmingham to reopen this week
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - August 3: Transplant Games 2018 at Salt Palace (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak)
Transplant Games coming to Birmingham in 2024
It’s been four months since a former star athlete in our area was shot and killed on his way...
Jefferson County family creates GoFundMe page to catch son’s killer