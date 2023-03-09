Legislators considering everything from tax rebate to education in special session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Legislature gaveled in on Wednesday to mark the beginning of a new and special session.

Their goal? Determining how to allocate another $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Wednesday was largely a procedural day, but the discussion set to take place over the next two weeks will be critical.

Potential topics include education, furthering broadband access, improving water and sewer infrastructure. The last two were also a focus for the first set of ARPA dollars the state got.

However one idea that is new and drawing attention is the idea of some of the money going into your pocket.

Governor Ivey pitched the idea of providing a four hundred dollar tax rebate per individual.

Law makers like Juandalynn Givan hope the rebates happen, but she stresses that is far from a certainty.

“I think the rebates will happen. I think… I mean I am hoping. Here again, this is Alabama politics. I never thought I would see the day that we would take federal dollars from two years ago and go into a special session for the purpose of building prisons that still haven’t broken ground yet.”

Once we know how state leaders intend on allocating the federal funds, we will let you know, but Governor Ivey stressing that the state must invest these one-time funds wisely.

