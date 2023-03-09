Jefferson County family creates GoFundMe page to catch son’s killer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s been four months since a former star athlete in our area was shot and killed on his way home in Jefferson County. We’re told Kendall Thornton, Jr. was just five minutes away from home when he lost his life.

“For four months, I haven’t heard from him and that’s hard to deal with,” Angelique Miranda, Thornton’s mother said.

The pain of losing a son is as real as ever for Angelique Miranda.

“Every day I wake up and it’s like waking up in a bad dream again and he’s not here,” Miranda said.

On November 6th, 2022, Thornton, Jr. was driving his blue KIA along Pinson Valley Parkway near Cleage Drive when investigators say someone shot into his car. His car then struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe there were other vehicles close by when it happened. So far, no one has been arrested.

Thornton’s parents now turning to GoFundMe for help asking “Will you help us find our son’s killer?” The family matched the $5,000 reward from CrimeStoppers. They want to raise $25,000 in hopes someone will come forward with information.

“I don’t know if maybe they’re scared or why. But I feel like there’s people who know what happened and if it will take money to talk then I’m not too proud to ask,” Miranda said.

Thornton was a standout on the football field. WBRC featured him on Sideline in 2018 when he intercepted the ball for a touchdown to help Pinson Valley win the game and the state title. Here’s how he summed up the big win:

“Just came and I took advantage of it. I was looking for it all season. I want to thank God first off. I couldn’t do it without him,” Thornton said in 2018.

His mom remembers the good times:

“He was very wise for his age, great athlete. Anything he wanted to do he was going to do it and be great at it,” Miranda said.

Miranda is praying every day someone will help give them answers as to why her son’s young life was cut short at 21.

“It’s hard getting up living without your child. It’s not natural to have to bury your child and he was a good kid. He was a fine young man,” Miranda said.

The family believes someone knows exactly what happened. They are pleading for information. If you know anything call, CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. You can also submit a tip online.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.